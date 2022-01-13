Rocky Mount's evening forecast: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 33F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Rocky Mount residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 49 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.
Jan. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
