Jan. 13, 2023 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

For the drive home in Rocky Mount: A few clouds. Low 29F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Rocky Mount residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a nippy 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Rocky Mount could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.