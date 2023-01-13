 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jan. 13, 2023 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

For the drive home in Rocky Mount: A few clouds. Low 29F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Rocky Mount residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a nippy 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Rocky Mount could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cooler weekend, perhaps snow late next week

Cooler weekend, perhaps snow late next week

The intense cold that engulfed the state around Christmas Day will not return, but temperatures will be much closer to normal starting this weekend, and there is some opportunity for snow by next weekend.