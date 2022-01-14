Tonight's weather conditions in Rocky Mount: Generally fair. Low 28F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Rocky Mount people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 35 degrees. A 20-degree low is forecasted. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.
Jan. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
