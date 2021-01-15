 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

Jan. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

Rocky Mount's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Rocky Mount tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at mph. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics