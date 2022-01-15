This evening's outlook for Rocky Mount: Cloudy. Low 21F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at . 28 degrees is tomorrow's low. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 100% chance of rain. Rocky Mount could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning from SUN 1:00 AM EST until MON 7:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
