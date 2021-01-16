This evening's outlook for Rocky Mount: A mostly clear sky. Low near 30F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Rocky Mount tomorrow. It looks to reach a crisp 46 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is a fairly high UV index expected Sunday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the west. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.
Jan. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
