Jan. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

This evening's outlook for Rocky Mount: A mostly clear sky. Low near 30F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Rocky Mount tomorrow. It looks to reach a crisp 46 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is a fairly high UV index expected Sunday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the west. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.

