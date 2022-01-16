This evening's outlook for Rocky Mount: Snow in the evening will give way to partly cloudy conditions overnight. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. Low 28F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. It will be a cold day in Rocky Mount Monday, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 34 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 21 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Monday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 23 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
