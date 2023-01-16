 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 16, 2023 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

For the drive home in Rocky Mount: Cloudy skies with periods of light rain after midnight. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Rocky Mount area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 60 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 43 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 70% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.

The intense cold that engulfed the state around Christmas Day will not return, but temperatures will be much closer to normal starting this weekend, and there is some opportunity for snow by next weekend.