Jan. 16, 2023 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

For the drive home in Rocky Mount: Cloudy skies with periods of light rain after midnight. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Rocky Mount area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 60 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 43 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 70% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.