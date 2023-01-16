For the drive home in Rocky Mount: Cloudy skies with periods of light rain after midnight. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Rocky Mount area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 60 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 43 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 70% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 16, 2023 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
Related to this story
Most Popular
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Rocky Mount area. It should reach a brisk 52 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
Rocky Mount temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degr…
Rocky Mount temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 58 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. Plan on a ra…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Rocky Mount area Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of…
The intense cold that engulfed the state around Christmas Day will not return, but temperatures will be much closer to normal starting this weekend, and there is some opportunity for snow by next weekend.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 51 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Th…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 56 degrees. 39 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the for…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Rocky Mount today. It looks to reach a nippy 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees to…
The week of January 15 is historically the coldest time of the year for most of the Mid-Atlantic. Our Mid-Atlantic Meteorologists Joe Martucci and Sean Sublette says don't expect any polar plunges to mark the occasion, though. There's one storm that may bring snow to some. They'll tell you when and where.
It will be a cold day in Rocky Mount, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a nippy 39 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted…