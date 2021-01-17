 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

Jan. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

Tonight's weather conditions in Rocky Mount: Mainly clear skies. Low 31F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Rocky Mount area Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 40 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Monday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the west. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics