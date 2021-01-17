Jan. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

Tonight's weather conditions in Rocky Mount: Mainly clear skies. Low 31F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Rocky Mount area Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 40 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Monday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the west. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.