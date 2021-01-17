Tonight's weather conditions in Rocky Mount: Mainly clear skies. Low 31F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Rocky Mount area Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 40 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Monday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the west. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.
Jan. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cool temperatures will blanket the Rocky Mount area Tuesday. It should reach a crisp 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees tod…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 53 degrees. A 29-degree low is forcasted. We will see clear skies today. W…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Rocky Mount area Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 46 degrees. A 31-degree low is forcasted. …
Rocky Mount residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 42 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. The…
Temperatures in Rocky Mount will be cool today. It looks like it will be a cool 46 degrees. A 29-degree low is forcasted. Winds should be calm…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Rocky Mount today. It looks to reach a chilly 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees t…
Rocky Mount residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a nippy 44 degrees. 25 degrees is today's low. Today's conditio…