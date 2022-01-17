Tonight's weather conditions in Rocky Mount: A few clouds. Low 22F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Rocky Mount Tuesday. It looks like it will be a nippy 41 degrees. 25 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
