For the drive home in Rocky Mount: Partly cloudy skies. Low 43F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 65 degrees. 47 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.
Jan. 17, 2023 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
The intense cold that engulfed the state around Christmas Day will not return, but temperatures will be much closer to normal starting this weekend, and there is some opportunity for snow by next weekend.
