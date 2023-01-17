Jan. 17, 2023 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

For the drive home in Rocky Mount: Partly cloudy skies. Low 43F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 65 degrees. 47 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.