Jan. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

Rocky Mount's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 31F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Rocky Mount folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 50 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at mph. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.