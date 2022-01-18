Jan. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

This evening in Rocky Mount: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low around 25F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Rocky Mount area Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 47 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.