This evening in Rocky Mount: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low around 25F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Rocky Mount area Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 47 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.
Jan. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
