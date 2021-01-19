 Skip to main content
Jan. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

Tonight's weather conditions in Rocky Mount: A few clouds. Low 33F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Rocky Mount tomorrow. It should reach a cold 41 degrees. A 25-degree low is forcasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. There is a moderately high UV index expected Wednesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.

