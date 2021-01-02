Rocky Mount's evening forecast: Rain likely. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 41F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 51 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 33% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the north. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.
Jan. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
Related to this story
Most Popular
Rocky Mount residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a nippy 44 degrees. 25 degrees is today's low. Today's conditio…
Rocky Mount folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees today. Win…
Tonight's weather conditions in Rocky Mount: Cloudy with showers. Low 37F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Temperatures in Rocky …
Temperatures in Rocky Mount will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 40 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 37 d…
Rocky Mount folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 56 degrees. A 32-degree low is forcasted. We will see a mix of …
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 62 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies a…
For the drive home in Rocky Mount: Mostly cloudy skies. Low around 40F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Rocky Mount area will see highs…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Rocky Mount today. It looks like it will be a brisk 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 deg…
Rocky Mount temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 degr…