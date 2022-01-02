Tonight's weather conditions in Rocky Mount: Periods of rain. Snow may mix in. Low around 35F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Rocky Mount Monday. It should reach a nippy 40 degrees. A 23-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 78% chance of precipitation. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
