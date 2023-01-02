Jan. 2, 2023 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

This evening in Rocky Mount: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Rocky Mount area. It looks to reach a comfortable 66 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.