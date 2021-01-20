Jan. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

This evening in Rocky Mount: A few clouds. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a chilly 52 degrees. A 33-degree low is forcasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Thursday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at mph. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.