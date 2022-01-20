This evening in Rocky Mount: Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low near 20F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 12 degrees. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.
Jan. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
Related to this story
Most Popular
Rocky Mount folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a cool 50 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly clou…
Rocky Mount people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 37 degrees. A 21-degree lo…
Rocky Mount residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature …
This evening's outlook for Rocky Mount: Snow in the evening will give way to partly cloudy conditions overnight. Some sleet or freezing rain p…
It will be a cold day in Rocky Mount, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a cold 33 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of…
This evening's outlook for Rocky Mount: Cloudy. Low 21F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatu…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Rocky Mount today. It should reach a chilly 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees tod…
Tonight's weather conditions in Rocky Mount: Generally fair. Low 28F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Rocky Mount people should be prepare…
Rocky Mount's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Rocky Mount temperatures will reach the 50's to…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. It sh…