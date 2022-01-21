 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jan. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

Rocky Mount's evening forecast: Cloudy early, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Low 14F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Rocky Mount Saturday, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 22 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular