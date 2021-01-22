 Skip to main content
Jan. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

Rocky Mount's evening forecast: Clear. Low 27F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Rocky Mount area Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 45 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 23 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.

