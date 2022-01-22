This evening in Rocky Mount: Partly cloudy. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Rocky Mount tomorrow. It looks to reach a brisk 45 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 25 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
