Jan. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

This evening in Rocky Mount: Partly cloudy. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Rocky Mount tomorrow. It looks to reach a brisk 45 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 25 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

