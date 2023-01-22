 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jan. 22, 2023 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Tonight's weather conditions in Rocky Mount: Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Rocky Mount tomorrow. It looks like it will be a nippy 44 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Rocky Mount could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular