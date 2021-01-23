 Skip to main content
Jan. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

For the drive home in Rocky Mount: Clear. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Rocky Mount Sunday. It looks to reach a chilly 45 degrees. A 36-degree low is forcasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at mph. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

