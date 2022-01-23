 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

This evening's outlook for Rocky Mount: A few clouds from time to time. Low 27F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Rocky Mount residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a brisk 45 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.

