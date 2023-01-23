This evening in Rocky Mount: Mainly clear. Low 29F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Rocky Mount temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a cool 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 23, 2023 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a cold day in Rocky Mount, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a cold 38 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. Plan o…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Rocky Mount area Monday. It should reach a nippy 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees toda…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees today. Today's conditions ar…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Rocky Mount area Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 49 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted.…
So far, so snowless in the Mid-Atlantic this winter. By the week of Jan. 22, cities see inches of snow, on average. Joe and Sean take to the weather charts for next week. The two see a trio of storms for the week. However, only one may produce snow.
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a pleasant 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees today. E…
Rocky Mount people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 d…
Rocky Mount temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 58 degrees. 43 degrees is today's low. Periods of…
It's the middle of January and meteorologists in the Mid-Atlantic are tracking the tropics instead of snow this Jan. 16.
For the drive home in Rocky Mount: Cloudy skies with periods of light rain after midnight. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 8…