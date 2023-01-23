Jan. 23, 2023 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

This evening in Rocky Mount: Mainly clear. Low 29F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Rocky Mount temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a cool 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.