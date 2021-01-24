For the drive home in Rocky Mount: Mostly cloudy skies. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Rocky Mount area Monday. It should reach a nippy 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 100% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at mph. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
