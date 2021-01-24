 Skip to main content
Jan. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

For the drive home in Rocky Mount: Mostly cloudy skies. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Rocky Mount area Monday. It should reach a nippy 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 100% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at mph. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.

