Jan. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

This evening's outlook for Rocky Mount: A few clouds from time to time. Low around 35F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Rocky Mount tomorrow. It looks to reach a chilly 48 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 21 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.