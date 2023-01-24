Jan. 24, 2023 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

This evening in Rocky Mount: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Rocky Mount tomorrow. It looks like it will be a nippy 40 degrees. 36 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 100% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.