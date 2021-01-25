Jan. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

This evening in Rocky Mount: Rain likely. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Rocky Mount people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 62 degrees. A 41-degree low is forcasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 22% chance of rain Tuesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Tuesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.