This evening in Rocky Mount: Rain likely. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Rocky Mount people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 62 degrees. A 41-degree low is forcasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 22% chance of rain Tuesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Tuesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
Related to this story
Most Popular
Rocky Mount residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a bitter 44 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. We'll se…
Rocky Mount folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 52 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. We will …
Rocky Mount residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a nippy 44 degrees. A 22-degree low is forcasted. We will see c…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Rocky Mount area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temper…
For the drive home in Rocky Mount: Clear. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Rocky Mount Sund…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Rocky Mount area Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of…
This evening in Rocky Mount: A few clouds from time to time. Low around 35F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It …
This evening's outlook for Rocky Mount: A mostly clear sky. Low near 30F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Roc…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Rocky Mount Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 42 degrees. We'll see a low temper…
This evening's outlook for Rocky Mount: Cloudy with snow showers developing after midnight. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow …