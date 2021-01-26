 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

Jan. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

For the drive home in Rocky Mount: Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Rocky Mount area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 52 degrees. A 29-degree low is forcasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 57% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at mph. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics