 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jan. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

This evening in Rocky Mount: Clear. Low 16F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Rocky Mount residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 40 degrees. 28 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular