This evening in Rocky Mount: Clear. Low 16F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Rocky Mount residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 40 degrees. 28 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.
Jan. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
Related to this story
Most Popular
Rocky Mount people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 38 degrees. A 23-degree lo…
Temperatures in Rocky Mount will be cool today. It looks to reach a chilly 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees today. Partly…
Temperatures in Rocky Mount will be cool today. It looks like it will be a chilly 45 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies a…
This evening in Rocky Mount: Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low near 20F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. S…
Rocky Mount folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 50 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Rocky Mount today. It should reach a chilly 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees tod…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel even colder at 28. 14 degrees is today's…
Temperatures in Rocky Mount will be cool today. It looks like it will be a nippy 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 20 degrees today. …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Rocky Mount area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tem…
Rocky Mount people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 39 degrees. Today's forec…