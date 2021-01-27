 Skip to main content
Jan. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

For the drive home in Rocky Mount: Rain and snow in the evening, becoming all snow late. Low 28F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. Thursday, Rocky Mount people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 37 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 22 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is a moderately high UV index expected Thursday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.

