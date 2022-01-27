Tonight's weather conditions in Rocky Mount: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Rocky Mount Friday. It looks to reach a cold 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 20 degrees tomorrow. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 63% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.
Jan. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
Related to this story
Most Popular
Rocky Mount people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 38 degrees. A 23-degree lo…
Temperatures in Rocky Mount will be cool today. It looks to reach a chilly 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees today. Partly…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Rocky Mount Thursday. It should reach a nippy 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 d…
Temperatures in Rocky Mount will be cool today. It looks like it will be a chilly 45 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies a…
This evening in Rocky Mount: Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low near 20F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. S…
Rocky Mount folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 50 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel even colder at 28. 14 degrees is today's…
Rocky Mount people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 39 degrees. Today's forec…
This evening's outlook for Rocky Mount: A few clouds from time to time. Low around 35F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is pr…
Temperatures in Rocky Mount will be cool today. It looks like it will be a nippy 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 20 degrees today. …