Jan. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

Tonight's weather conditions in Rocky Mount: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Rocky Mount Friday. It looks to reach a cold 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 20 degrees tomorrow. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 63% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.