For the drive home in Rocky Mount: A mostly clear sky. Low 21F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Rocky Mount tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 40 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 20 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
