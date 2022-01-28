Jan. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

This evening in Rocky Mount: Snow in the evening will give way to lingering snow showers overnight. Low 19F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80%. About one inch of snow expected. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel much colder at . 16 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.