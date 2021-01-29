 Skip to main content
Jan. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

Rocky Mount's evening forecast: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 19F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Rocky Mount area Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 42 degrees. A 29-degree low is forcasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is a fairly high UV index expected Saturday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

