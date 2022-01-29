This evening in Rocky Mount: Generally fair. Low 17F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. It will be a cold day in Rocky Mount Sunday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a nippy 39 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
