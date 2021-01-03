 Skip to main content
Jan. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

For the drive home in Rocky Mount: Mostly clear skies. Low 34F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Rocky Mount area Monday. It should reach a crisp 47 degrees. A 30-degree low is forcasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from northwest. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

