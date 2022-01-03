 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jan. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

Tonight's weather conditions in Rocky Mount: Clear. Low 17F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Rocky Mount Tuesday. It looks to reach a cold 40 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 22 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular