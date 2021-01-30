Rocky Mount's evening forecast: Cloudy with snow. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Rocky Mount tomorrow. It should reach a cold 33 degrees. A 29-degree low is forcasted. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 100% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 8 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Watch from SAT 10:00 PM EST until SUN 10:00 PM EST. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.
Jan. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
