Rocky Mount's evening forecast: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Rocky Mount tomorrow. It should reach a bitter 44 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Rocky Mount Thursday. It should reach a nippy 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 d…
Temperatures in Rocky Mount will be cool today. It looks to reach a chilly 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees today. Partly…
Temperatures in Rocky Mount will be cool today. It looks to reach a cold 43 degrees. A 19-degree low is forecasted. You may want to stay in to…
Rocky Mount folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 50 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel even colder at 27. 17 degrees is today's …
Rocky Mount people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 39 degrees. Today's forec…
This evening in Rocky Mount: Snow in the evening will give way to lingering snow showers overnight. Low 19F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance…
Temperatures in Rocky Mount will be cool today. It looks like it will be a chilly 45 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies a…
This evening's outlook for Rocky Mount: A few clouds from time to time. Low around 35F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is pr…
Tonight's weather conditions in Rocky Mount: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 28F. Winds li…