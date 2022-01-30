 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jan. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

Rocky Mount's evening forecast: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Rocky Mount tomorrow. It should reach a bitter 44 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular