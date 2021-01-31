 Skip to main content
Jan. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

This evening in Rocky Mount: Light freezing rain in the evening will become a mixture of winter precipitation overnight. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 50%. Temperatures in Rocky Mount will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cold 42 degrees. 31 degrees is tomorrow's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Monday's outlook shows a 35% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 9 mph. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.

