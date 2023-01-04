For the drive home in Rocky Mount: Partly cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 44F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Rocky Mount area. It looks like it will be a moderate 62 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 4, 2023 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
