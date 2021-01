For the drive home in Rocky Mount: A few clouds from time to time. Low 33F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Rocky Mount tomorrow. It should reach a cool 47 degrees. 27 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from northwest. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.