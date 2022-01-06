This evening in Rocky Mount: Rain or snow showers in the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies late. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 21F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 16 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Rocky Mount area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tem…
It will be a cold day in Rocky Mount, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 37 degrees. We'll see a low tempe…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Rocky Mount today. It should reach a cool 47 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Rocky Mount area. It looks to reach a moderate 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Rocky Mount today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 39 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecas…
Temperatures in Rocky Mount will be cool today. It should reach a crisp 49 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. The area will see gentle wi…
Tonight's weather conditions in Rocky Mount: Clear. Low 17F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Rocky M…
Tonight's weather conditions in Rocky Mount: Periods of rain. Snow may mix in. Low around 35F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. R…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30. We'll see a low temperature of 17 degrees today. We'll see …
This evening's outlook for Rocky Mount: Mostly clear early then increasing cloudiness overnight. Low 24F with temps rising to near freezing. W…