Rocky Mount's evening forecast: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 6, 2023 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
Related to this story
Most Popular
The intense cold that engulfed the state around Christmas Day will not return, but temperatures will be much closer to normal starting this weekend, and there is some opportunity for snow by next weekend.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Rocky Mount area. It looks to reach a moderate 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degr…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees today. The area will …
Folks in the Rocky Mount area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 66 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. Expect …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Rocky Mount area. It should reach a moderate 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degree…
For as frigid cold it was over the Christmas weekend, New Year's weekend will be the complete opposite. Expect highs in the 50s and 60s for New Year's Day, with rain showers. Meteorologist Joe Martucci at The Press of Atlantic City says cold and snow will be hard to come by in this week's edition of Snow Search as the polar vortex retreats to the poles.
Folks in the Rocky Mount area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 66 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a pleasant 62 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairl…
This evening in Rocky Mount: A few clouds overnight. Low 28F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, Rocky Mount people should be prepared for temper…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Rocky Mount Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 43 degrees. A 31-degree low is …