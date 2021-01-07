Jan. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

This evening's outlook for Rocky Mount: Cloudy with snow showers developing after midnight. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Rocky Mount tomorrow. It looks to reach a bitter 37 degrees. 30 degrees is tomorrow's low. There is a 67% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.