For the drive home in Rocky Mount: Some lingering evening flurries or snow showers. Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 27F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Rocky Mount Saturday. It looks to reach a crisp 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
Related to this story
Most Popular
Rocky Mount's evening forecast: Rain likely. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 41F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall arou…
Rocky Mount temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 degr…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Rocky Mount area Monday. It should reach a cool 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees today…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Rocky Mount area Thursday. It looks like it will be a cool 47 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. We will s…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Rocky Mount today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 37 degrees. Today's forecasted low temp…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Rocky Mount today. It looks like it will be a crisp 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is…
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 62 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies a…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 51 degrees. A 33-degree low is forcasted. We'll see sunshine today, …
This evening's outlook for Rocky Mount: Cloudy with snow showers developing after midnight. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow …
For the drive home in Rocky Mount: A few clouds from time to time. Low 33F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for …