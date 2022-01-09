For the drive home in Rocky Mount: Light rain early. Decreasing clouds late. Low 27F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Temperatures in Rocky Mount will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cold 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 19 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
