Jan. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

For the drive home in Rocky Mount: Light rain early. Decreasing clouds late. Low 27F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Temperatures in Rocky Mount will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cold 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 19 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.

